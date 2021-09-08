Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,740 shares during the quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,786,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,008,000 after buying an additional 3,460,644 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,927,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,989,000 after buying an additional 3,045,265 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,491,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,280,000 after buying an additional 58,389 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,442,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,977,000 after buying an additional 59,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,398,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,174,000 after buying an additional 3,369,851 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Carol Juel sold 8,708 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $432,178.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.67.

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $46.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.80. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $52.14.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

