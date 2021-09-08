Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Cut by Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 383,452 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 1.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total transaction of $1,065,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $3,340,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNPS opened at $336.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.55 and a 1-year high of $340.66.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

