Synthetify (SNY) Reaches Market Cap of $33.12 Million

Synthetify (CURRENCY:SNY) traded up 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 65.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.89 or 0.00012773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Synthetify has a market cap of $33.12 million and $2.36 million worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002364 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00059862 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00131370 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00189611 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,337.09 or 0.07239826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,157.67 or 1.00139177 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003001 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $415.76 or 0.00902000 BTC.

Synthetify Coin Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify

Synthetify Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Synthetify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

