Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

SSMXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sysmex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sysmex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sysmex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 14th.

Get Sysmex alerts:

OTCMKTS SSMXY opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.98 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.33. Sysmex has a 52 week low of $42.39 and a 52 week high of $65.49.

Sysmex Corp. engages in the healthcare business. It develops, manufactures, sells, exports, and imports diagnostic instruments, reagents. and software used in in-vitro diagnostics. It also provides clinical laboratory testing of blood, urine, and other specimens. Its products include instruments and reagents diagnostics for hemostasis, immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, urinalysis, and point-of-care (POC) testing.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.