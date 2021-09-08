Tachyon Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $407,505.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (CURRENCY:IPX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, Tachyon Protocol has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $10.28 million and approximately $407,505.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001248 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000376 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000418 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00151753 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Tachyon Protocol

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

