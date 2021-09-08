Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TAK. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 61.7% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TAK opened at $17.07 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.19.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

