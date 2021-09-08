TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Shares Down 6.6%

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) fell 6.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.35 and last traded at $5.35. 84,004 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 17,091,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.24.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elephas Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,812,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 123,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 85,557 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 373.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,846,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,193,000 after buying an additional 6,976,886 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 18,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 50.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAL Education Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of after-school tutoring programs for primary and secondary school students. Its services are delivered through small classes; personalized premium services, such as one-on-one tutoring; and online course offerings for primary and middle school students.

