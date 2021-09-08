Tapmydata (TAP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $55,711.00

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $55,711.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.83 or 0.00438858 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008310 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $428.50 or 0.00927146 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,238,727 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars.

