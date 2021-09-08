Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 239,411 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,019 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of Targa Resources worth $10,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 21,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Targa Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,796 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its position in Targa Resources by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.52 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.40.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $44.42 on Wednesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.53 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Targa Resources Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

