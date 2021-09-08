TCV Acquisition (NASDAQ:TCVA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 98,607 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.80.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCVA. III Capital Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,982,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $1,487,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $8,424,000.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

