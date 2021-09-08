TD Securities Downgrades TFI International (NYSE:TFII) to Hold

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.85.

Shares of NYSE:TFII traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.00. The stock had a trading volume of 14,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,285. TFI International has a 12 month low of $39.91 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.71. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TFI International in the second quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at about $703,000. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

