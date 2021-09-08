TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

Separately, Cowen upped their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,848,000 after buying an additional 558,549 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 2,362.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 38,515 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 108,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56. TechnipFMC has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

