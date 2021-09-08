Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) Shares Down 4.9%

Shares of Telkom SA SOC Limited (OTCMKTS:TLKGY) were down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 435 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.92.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

About Telkom SA SOC (OTCMKTS:TLKGY)

Telkom SA SOC Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated voice, data, fixed-line, mobile, information technology (IT), and data center solutions. It operates through the following segments: Openserve, Consumer, BCX, Gyro, and Other. The Openserve segment includes broadband, optical and carrier, enterprise, and global solutions.

