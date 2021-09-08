Tellor Price Hits $51.85 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $100.33 million and approximately $63.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tellor coin can now be purchased for about $51.85 or 0.00112198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00059062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002832 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014631 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00151435 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.44 or 0.00728068 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00043402 BTC.

Tellor Coin Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,011,976 coins and its circulating supply is 1,935,135 coins. Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.