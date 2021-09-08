Telos One Day Volume Reaches $11.03 Million (TLOS)

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded up 19.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last week, Telos has traded up 41.7% against the US dollar. One Telos coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002011 BTC on major exchanges. Telos has a total market cap of $250.89 million and approximately $11.03 million worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telos alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001576 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 70.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000090 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Coin Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.