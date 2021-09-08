TELUS Co. (TSE:T) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TELUS Co. (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$29.72.

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$31.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$30.00 price objective (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get TELUS alerts:

T traded up C$0.52 on Wednesday, hitting C$29.94. 3,023,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,800,524. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$29.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$40.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.09.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 131.96%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

Read More: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.