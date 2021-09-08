TELUS’s (T) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their target price on TELUS from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 price target on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 price target (up previously from C$29.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$29.89.

Shares of TSE:T traded up C$0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$29.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,824. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.07. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$22.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26. As a group, analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

