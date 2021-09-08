Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $46.58

Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $45.57, with a volume of 2265414 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.75.

The firm has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day moving average is $39.29.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 56,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $2,447,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 237,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,086 in the last ninety days. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 3,286.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

