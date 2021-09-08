TENT (TENT) Price Tops $0.0177

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 8th. TENT has a market cap of $682,588.43 and $113,873.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TENT has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.04 or 0.00297929 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.94 or 0.00149865 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.38 or 0.00176526 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002480 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002267 BTC.

TENT Coin Profile

TENT (CRYPTO:TENT) is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,596,060 coins and its circulating supply is 38,518,968 coins. TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay . TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

Buying and Selling TENT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

