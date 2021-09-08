TenX (PAY) Price Reaches $0.0626 on Major Exchanges

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. TenX has a total market capitalization of $12.85 million and $1.17 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TenX has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One TenX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0626 or 0.00000135 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00059016 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002936 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00160540 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00044468 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.35 or 0.00724064 BTC.

TenX Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its launch date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TenX is www.tenx.tech . The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

Buying and Selling TenX

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TenX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

