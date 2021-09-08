Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Terex worth $9,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Terex by 8.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,775,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,818,000 after purchasing an additional 133,063 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Terex by 107.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 53,373 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Terex during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Terex during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TEX stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.11. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $55.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.66.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Terex had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

TEX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.56.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

