Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) Shares Up 3.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)’s share price shot up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.00. 1,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 609,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.60.

Specifically, CEO Brett Ponton bought 5,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.66 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,210.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Terminix Global from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Terminix Global in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Terminix Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TMX. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 277,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 31.8% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 146.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 110,106 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global by 85.6% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global during the second quarter valued at $863,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX)

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

