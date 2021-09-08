Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TEZNY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

TEZNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

OTCMKTS:TEZNY opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.82. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $25.47.

TERNA Rete Elettrica Nazionale SpA engages in the grid operation for the transmission of electricity. It manages electricity transmission in Italy. It provides entire electricity system and for guaranteeing the supply of electricity to all companies and private individuals. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

