Terra Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.73 Billion (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Terra has a total market cap of $11.73 billion and approximately $1.90 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar. One Terra coin can now be purchased for about $29.32 or 0.00063638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,540,844 coins and its circulating supply is 400,163,692 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

