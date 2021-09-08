Terracoin Price Down 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (TRC)

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0260 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $597,203.65 and $158.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,375.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $659.54 or 0.01422179 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $266.36 or 0.00574371 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $154.70 or 0.00333577 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00029914 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002949 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000061 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

