TerraCredit (CREDIT) Price Hits $0.0038

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One TerraCredit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the US dollar. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 55.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 64.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About TerraCredit

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TerraCredit is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

