TerraKRW (KRT) 24 Hour Volume Hits $20,487.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $36.76 million and approximately $20,487.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraKRW coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002401 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.53 or 0.00061453 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.05 or 0.00133663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00192416 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,339.85 or 0.07193915 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,333.87 or 0.99801587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $341.27 or 0.00735086 BTC.

TerraKRW Profile

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 43,103,066,729 coins and its circulating supply is 43,102,337,620 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

