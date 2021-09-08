Terren S. Peizer Sells 15,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK) Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total transaction of $175,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

OTRK traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. The stock had a trading volume of 635,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,935. Ontrak, Inc. has a one year low of $9.51 and a one year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $209.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ontrak, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

OTRK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley cut Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Ontrak from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Ontrak from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Cowen lowered Ontrak from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ontrak by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ontrak during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 28.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

