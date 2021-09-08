Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn Sells 2,780 Shares

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $752.90, for a total transaction of $2,093,062.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.59, for a total transaction of $840,737.50.

On Monday, July 19th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $787,162.50.

On Thursday, June 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $751,937.50.

Shares of TSLA traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $753.87. 18,721,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,522,311. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $341.51 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $689.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $667.22. The company has a market cap of $746.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 392.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.39 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 39 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Tesla by 53.1% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 49 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 39.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 target price (up previously from $860.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $700.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $602.16.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

