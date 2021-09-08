TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Shares Down 3.8%

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS)’s stock price was down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.71. Approximately 12,088 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 68,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.12.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TESSCO Technologies news, Director J Timothy Bryan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TESS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 151,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 77,867 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA grew its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 514,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.