Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter valued at $48,538,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 12.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,201,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after acquiring an additional 243,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 149.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 381,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after acquiring an additional 228,916 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,911,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,081,000 after acquiring an additional 183,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 15.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 982,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,361,000 after acquiring an additional 128,217 shares in the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Christensen sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total value of $717,680.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,068,278.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,891 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK stock opened at $147.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.91 and a 1-year high of $152.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.80.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

