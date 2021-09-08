Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.30.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.98.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rob C. Holmes purchased 8,308 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.29 per share, with a total value of $500,889.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 265,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,978,598.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy J. Storms purchased 4,173 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.83 per share, with a total value of $249,670.59. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,023.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,691,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,920 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 602.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 930,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,970,000 after purchasing an additional 797,800 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $55,889,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,429,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,736,000 after purchasing an additional 690,845 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 79.4% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,551,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 686,470 shares during the period.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

