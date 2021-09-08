TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.

TFII traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. 14,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TFI International will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

