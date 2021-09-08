TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) was downgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
TFII has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.85.
TFII traded down $3.94 on Wednesday, reaching $111.00. 14,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,285. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.71. TFI International has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $116.50. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $694,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 1st quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
