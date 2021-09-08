TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$150.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.22.

Shares of TFII traded down C$6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,907. The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$146.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.87.

In related news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total transaction of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,165,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders have sold a total of 115,712 shares of company stock worth $15,984,279 over the last three months.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

