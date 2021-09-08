TFI International (TSE:TFII) Downgraded by TD Securities

TFI International (TSE:TFII) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$155.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$150.00. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.29% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$137.00 to C$144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$94.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of TFI International to C$154.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$120.22.
Shares of TFII traded down C$6.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$139.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,907. The stock has a market cap of C$12.96 billion and a PE ratio of 21.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.19. TFI International has a 52 week low of C$53.08 and a 52 week high of C$146.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$132.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$112.87.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
