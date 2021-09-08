Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY) Shares Down 8%

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TBVPY)’s stock price was down 8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $48.57 and last traded at $48.57. Approximately 225 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

About Thai Beverage Public (OTCMKTS:TBVPY)

Thai Beverage Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and food products in Thailand, Vietnam, and internationally. The company operates through Spirits, Beer, Non-Alcoholic Beverages, and Food segments. It offers liquor, beer, malt, and yeast products; spirits, including brown spirits, white spirits, herbs, and other products; and non-alcoholic beverages comprising drinking and soda water, electrolyte beverages, energy drinks, green and herbal tea, ready-to-drink coffee, carbonated soft drinks, isotonics, soya drinks, Asian and sparkling drinks, cordials, pasteurized milk, UHT milk, sterilized milk, yoghurt, canned milk, pasteurized juice, ready-to-drink juice, ice cream, and cereal bars.

