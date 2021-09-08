The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to $87.68 at Fundamental Research

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Fundamental Research from $85.00 to $87.68 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.45% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Canadian Banks (TSX: RY / TD / BNS / BMO / CM) – Valuation Metrics Still 6% Below Pre-Pandemic Levels” and dated August 31, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.”

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Bank of Nova Scotia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.55. 59,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. The firm has a market cap of $74.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.94. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $40.15 and a 1 year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNS. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 456.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 9,420.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.