The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $551.47

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $551.47 and last traded at $559.87, with a volume of 232680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $562.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAM. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,450.00 to $990.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,145.00 to $854.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $800.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,800.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,048.81.

The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $743.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.50.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($2.25). The firm had revenue of $602.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of The Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,024.17, for a total value of $2,560,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,623,100. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 18.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,343,000 after buying an additional 200,086 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 493.2% during the second quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,219,000 after purchasing an additional 143,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 10.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,349,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,058,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 42.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,500,000 after purchasing an additional 90,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in The Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $86,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.63% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the business of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head, and Craft Brewery. The company was founded by C. James Koch in 1984 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

