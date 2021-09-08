The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.
On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.
The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of CLX stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.
The Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.
