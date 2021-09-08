The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Analysts expect The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to post $1.70 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for The Clorox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.73 billion. The Clorox reported sales of $1.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Clorox will report full year sales of $7.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.27 billion to $7.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Clorox.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on The Clorox from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on The Clorox from $177.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 677,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,779,000 after acquiring an additional 27,225 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 46.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 9.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $168.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $159.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $180.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

