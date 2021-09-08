The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.40.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ENSG stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.89 and a 12 month high of $98.66. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 20.82%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.