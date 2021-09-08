The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €151.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €151.00 ($177.65) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €117.00 ($137.65) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) target price on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) target price on Airbus in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Shares of EPA:AIR opened at €114.10 ($134.24) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €112.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of €105.78. Airbus has a 52-week low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 52-week high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

