The Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.30

The Hydropothecary Corporation (CVE:THCX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.30 and traded as high as C$5.37. The Hydropothecary shares last traded at C$5.30, with a volume of 5,381,444 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.30 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.30.

About The Hydropothecary (CVE:THCX)

The Hydropothecary Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes medical marijuana products. The company is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

