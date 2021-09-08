The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 39.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,193 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in The Macerich were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $70,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of The Macerich by 100,920.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,092 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Macerich in the first quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Macerich alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.12.

NYSE:MAC opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 2.05. The Macerich Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.23.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $215.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.