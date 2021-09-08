The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $523.39

The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 523.39 ($6.84) and traded as low as GBX 521 ($6.81). The Merchants Trust shares last traded at GBX 521 ($6.81), with a volume of 88,360 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 523.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 513.03. The company has a market cap of £654.27 million and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97.

Get The Merchants Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for The Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.