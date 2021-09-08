The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 93.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 848,182 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 25,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in The Mosaic by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 28,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOS opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $38.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The Mosaic had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MOS shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

