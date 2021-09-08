The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) Financial Analysis

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) and Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Severn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 32.72% 12.53% 1.38% Severn Bancorp 19.23% 9.09% 0.97%

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and Severn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $18.26 billion 4.46 $7.52 billion $6.36 30.14 Severn Bancorp $49.72 million 3.21 $6.71 million N/A N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Severn Bancorp.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Severn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 78.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Severn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Severn Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for The PNC Financial Services Group and Severn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 0 12 10 0 2.45 Severn Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus target price of $186.23, suggesting a potential downside of 2.84%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than Severn Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.0% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.7% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Severn Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats Severn Bancorp on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers. The Corporate & Institutional segment covers the lending, treasury management, and capital markets-related products and services to mid-sized and large corporations, government, and not-for-profit entities. The Asset Management Group segment includes personal wealth management for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients and institutional asset management. The BlackRock segment operates as a publicly-traded investment management firm providing a range of investment, risk management and technology services to institutional and retail clients. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Severn Bancorp Company Profile

Severn Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, commercial banking, mortgage lending, and commercial real estate services. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Annapolis, MD.

