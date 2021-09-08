The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Trimmed by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for 5.7% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Dempze Nancy E boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.4% in the second quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 24,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the second quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.3% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 141,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the second quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 54.5% in the second quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total value of $1,101,836.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total value of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Truist increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.63.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.55. The company had a trading volume of 276,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,978,469. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $351.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.98.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

