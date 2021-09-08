The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.47

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.47 and last traded at $11.47, with a volume of 19352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

REAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $382,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,934. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in The RealReal by 188.2% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in The RealReal during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

The RealReal Company Profile (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

