The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Sells $812,000.00 in Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of The Shyft Group stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,194. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.29 and a one year high of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Shyft Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,745,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,305,000 after acquiring an additional 50,031 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The Shyft Group by 564.8% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,077,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,139,000 after acquiring an additional 915,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SHYF. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

