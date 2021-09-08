The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Insider Sells $3,476,370.69 in Stock

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) insider Christopher C. Womack sold 51,987 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $3,476,370.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE SO traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.31. 4,745,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,006,859. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $71.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. As a group, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

SO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.69.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SO. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in The Southern by 4.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 444,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,921,000 after acquiring an additional 20,041 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Southern in the first quarter worth about $1,132,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in The Southern by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,405,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,518,000 after acquiring an additional 516,261 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 580,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,058,000 after acquiring an additional 23,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 5.0% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

