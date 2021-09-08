The Southern (NYSE:SO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.46

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.46 and last traded at $67.39, with a volume of 228573 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.69.

The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,250 shares of company stock worth $663,820. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.4% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 4,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 4.3% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.32% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

